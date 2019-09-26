House fire claims the life of an 84-year-old man from Rayville

RAYVILLE, La. — The State Fire Marshall’s Office is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding a house fire that killed one man in Rayville this week.

According to officials, the Archibald Alto Fire Department was called to a house fire in the 3300 block of Highway 425 in Rayville just before 8 PM on Tuesday, September 24.

Firefighters discovered the body of an elderly man just inside the front door upon arrival.

Officials believe the body found was the 84-year-old homeowner, but official identification and cause of death are still pending.

Investigators believe that the fire began in the laundry/storage room of the home but the exact has not been determined as of yet. They do say that no smoke alarms were present in the home.

