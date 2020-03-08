House bill would make Daylight Saving Time permanent if federal law changes

In this Thursday, July 25, 2019 photo, workers at the Electric Time Company in Medfield, Mass., test a 20 foot high clock, built for the a new train station in Bangkok, Thailand, prior to packing and shipment. The clock features a “9” in Thai number script. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, when clocks are set back one hour. Losing an hour of daylight sounds like a gloomy preview for the dark winter months, and at least one study found an increase in people seeking help for depression after turning the clocks back to standard time in November _ in Scandinavia. But far more research says that the springtime start of daylight saving time may be more harmful, linking it with more car accidents, heart attacks in vulnerable people and other health problems that may persist throughout the time change. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — A bill prefiled in the Louisiana House would make Daylight Saving Time permanent in Louisiana if federal law ever changes.

HB 132 was filed by State Rep. Dodie Horton of Haughton.

It basically states that if the U.S. Congress ever abolishes our twice-yearly time changes, Louisiana would adopt Daylight Saving Time, starting at 2 a.m. on the second Saturday in March of that year. The state would not return to Standard Time. If the state is already in Daylight Saving Time when the federal law changes, Louisiana would simply stay on that time.

The Louisiana Legislature goes back into session on Monday, March 9. Horton’s bill will first appear before the Commerce Committee.

