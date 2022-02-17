WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A hotel employee who was about to be fired for allegedly stealing from a co-worker fired a shot back at the human relations office.

But, she used a gun to do it, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Brittany Johnson Rowe, 25, was arrested in Walton County after shooting a gun inside of the hotel she worked at after hours on Tuesday night, they added.

Investigators said she was seen on surveillance footage shooting the door of the Human Resources office at the Hilton Hotel in Sandestin.

Another employee, who was identified as the suspect’s husband, found her in the hallway and took the gun away from her, deputies wrote in a news release.

The couple left the hotel and did not tell anyone. There were no other employees in the office at the time, but reports said hotel guests heard the gunshot.

Rowe was already under investigation by the hotel for allegedly stealing from another employee, deputies said. She had already been told she would be fired, they added.

Rowe was charged with firing a weapon into a dwelling and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, which are both felonies. She was also charged with criminal mischief.

Her bond was set at $10,000 and was still in jail Thursday afternoon.