JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi hospital association is sounding the alarm over nursing vacancies. The Clarion Ledger reports that there are nearly 3,000 registered nurse vacancies in Mississippi. The exodus of nurses is adding further strain on hospitals striving to find care for COVID-19 patients.

The newspaper reports that On Jan. 11, health care leaders at a University of Mississippi Medical Center reported it had 360 nursing vacancies. Officials say reasons for the vacancies are varied: Some nurses are leaving for travel nursing positions for pay that Mississippi can’t match. Others are leaving the profession because they’re mentally and physically exhausted.