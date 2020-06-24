HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION: 19-year-old charged with 2nd Degree Murder

MONROE, LA. (0/24/2020)– A death originally being investigated as a suicide turns out to be a homicide. Now a 19-year-old Monroe man faces a second degree murder charge.
Andre D. Lewis is now behind bars in connection to the death of 19-year-old Erick D. Goodin.
It happened on Monday night at the Parkview Apartments. Officials say when they arrived Goodin was found unresponsive inside an apartment. Goodin was found with a gunshot wound.
According to the Coroner’s Office, the wound did not appear to be self-inflicted.
During the investigation, Lewis became a possible suspect after admitting to removing evidence from the scene. Officials say Lewis later admitted to shooting Goodin a single time. He repeatedly stated the shooting was an accident.
Lewis has been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. His bond has been set at $350,000.