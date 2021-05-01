Homeowner kills attacker to save family in armed robbery attempt

HAMMOND, La. — Four of five suspects are in custody following a failed home robbery attempt on April 12 that led to the death of the fifth attacker at the hands of a homeowner defending his family.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested 23-year-old Antwon Lewis Seymore of Ponchatoula, 20-year-old Christopher Austin Jr. (a.k.a. CAPONE) of Hammond, 22-year-old Seionta Dasheawn Bells, also of Ponchatoula and one 16 year-old-male juvenile have been taken into custody.

Consequently the fifth suspect, identified as 26 year-old Hammond resident, Devin Mitchell was killed as a result of this incident. All are believed to be members of or associated with the two local street gangs known as ‘200X’ and ‘La Familia.’

Christopher Austin Jr

Seionta Dasheawn Bells

Antwon Lewis Seymore

The tragic and deadly incident occurred at a residence on E. Louisiana Avenue in Hammond. Two homeowners arrived home a short time before 1 a.m. The couple were pulled from their vehicle and violently assaulted outside their home, while additional suspects invaded their home containing one other adult and two small children.

The assault continued, with several shots fired inside the residence. One of the homeowners managed to arm himself with a pair of scissors and began stabbing one of the attackers, which led to the death of Mitchell.

All four subjects are behind bars and charged with First Degree Murder, Attempted Second Degree Murder, (3) counts of Aggravated Second Degree Battery, and (2) counts of Armed Robbery, and Home Invasion.

Three adult victims were transported to the hospital and treated for their injuries.

“This is a situation where the homeowner was forced to use deadly force to protect his family and himself from armed intruders that entered his home,” states Chief Travis.

“The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division did an outstanding job identifying and coordinating the quick apprehension of these dangerous suspects.”