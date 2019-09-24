HOMECOMING WEEK: Wossman High claims zip code

Wossman High School has been known for taking over the City of Monroe during homecoming week.

“All down 165, its gonna be purple and gold everywhere,” Janiyah Williams, a senior, said.

It has also been a tradition for students and staff to sport ‘Wossman, LA.’ t-shirts, but wasn’t until recently that people started asking questions.

“A lady, while I was in Vidalia, asked me what was the zip code of Wossman La., so I told her, 71202,” Dena Staten-Sampson, Assistant Principal, said. “It’s actually the zip code for the city of Monroe, because we paint the whole city purple in celebration of our homecoming.”

Soon after a few alumni came up with a clever meaning behind it.

“This isn’t something that just came about, Wossman has always been a city within a city, so now we have our own zip code, 92287, which is WCATS, if you put that in your phone,” Harrington Watson III, Principal, said.

Principal Watson posted a Facebook photo on Monday, jokingly thanking Governor Edwards for the school’s zip code.

“The thing is you build it up,” Watson said. “It’s as big as you make it, so the thing is we talk about it andhopefully one day he’ll see that and recognize us one day, because our thing is we put in a petition to say ‘hey look, just give us our own spot, because we deserve it.’ We are a city within the city.”

The Homecoming Coronation Celebration will be held on Tuesday night at 7pm for this year’s Miss Wossman, Margaret Walker.

The Wildcats are scheduled to dace the Booker T. Washington on Friday. Kick off will be at 7pm.