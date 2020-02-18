Home Expo Preview with Josh Taylor

WEST MONROE, La. (2/18/2020) — The Home Expo is kicking off at the Monroe Civic Center this weekend and there’s going to be a ton of prominent builders, contractors and other businesses there to talk about all things home building and decorating.

Josh Taylor, owner of J. Taylor Made Construction, stops by to tell us what we can expect at the show, what his business does and why this is his passion.

The Northeast Louisiana Home Show brings together home builders, re-modelers, draftsman & designers, home lenders, and virtually any service or product related to the home under one roof. It all kicks off Saturday February 22, 2020-Sunday February 23, 2020 at the Monroe Civic Center.