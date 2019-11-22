Holiday Fun: Children’s Lighted Parade on Nov. 29

WEST MONROE, La. (11/22/19) — The Children’s Coalition of Northeast Louisiana along with Origin Bank is partnering to host the Children’s Lighted Parade November 29th (Black Friday) starting at 6 p.m.

Since the event is free, organizers are asking that you bring donations of socks, gently used books, diapers, wipes, etc. These items will go towards the Children’s Coalition’s Early Headstart Program.

If you want to participate, you’re asked to arrive at Antique Alley around 5 p.m. with your bike, miniature floats or you can simply walk.

For more information head to the Children’s Coalition website.