Holden Matthews sentencing to resume Monday in Lafayette federal court

(KLFY) The sentencing for Holden Matthews resumes in federal court in Lafayette Monday.

Matthews admitted to burning down three historically African-American churches in the spring of 2019.

Judge Robert Summerhays announced Friday that there’s new evidence and that the sentencing would be delayed until Monday.

The 22-year-old, who is the son of a parish sheriff’s deputy, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, and a statutory maximum sentence of 70 years in prison.

Matthews faces a mandatory 10 years in prison, and has to pay $2.6 million in restitution to the three churches — Greater Union, Mt. Pleasant, and St. Mary.