Holden Matthews sentencing to resume Monday in Lafayette federal court

by: KLFY Staff

(KLFY) The sentencing for Holden Matthews resumes in federal court in Lafayette Monday.

Matthews admitted to burning down three historically African-American churches in the spring of 2019.

Judge Robert Summerhays announced Friday that there’s new evidence and that the sentencing would be delayed until Monday.

The 22-year-old, who is the son of a parish sheriff’s deputy, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, and a statutory maximum sentence of 70 years in prison.

Matthews faces a mandatory 10 years in prison, and has to pay $2.6 million in restitution to the three churches — Greater Union, Mt. Pleasant, and St. Mary.

