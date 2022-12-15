MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The Office of Public Health is hosting an HIV Awareness & Testing Event on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The event will occur at the Ray Oliver Wright Health Unit at 1650 Desiard St. Monroe, LA from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

The event will be providing free services:

HIV Testing

COVID-19 vaccines

Monkeypox vaccines

Access to your Immunization Records

Free snacks, coffee, and hot chocolate

In addition, there will be a raffle every hour and several performances. If you have questions, you can call 318-361-7370.