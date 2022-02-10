CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE, KARD)–Crossett City Park is the new home for Yale Cabin Camp. Final foundation adjustments are complete as the camp sits on its new location on a fifty-six acre park. This projects brings new life into the camp’s history.

Originally built in 1946, the camp housed Yale University students who came to study in Crossett. Students from the United States and various foreign countries experienced a hands on study during an eleven-week course focusing on forestry management, wood utilization and manufacturing.

Crossett Mayor Crystal Marshall said, “Being able to provide this beautiful piece of history and land for our community to use will hopefully draw more people to Crossett. It will be a process, but I just ask our community to be patient because it will be worth the wait.”

During the restoration process, the camp will be closed to the public. Once the restoration process is complete, the camp will be available to rent for events such as Girl and Boy Scout retreats, wellness retreats, church outings, family events, birthday parties, weddings and much more.