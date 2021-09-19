Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated across the Arklamiss

Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD)- For the Hispanic Heritage Month, the Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana hosted their 2nd annual ‘Family Fun Day’ in order to celebrate and recognize the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans in our region.

And as the Hispanic Heritage Month officially kicks off this weekend what better way to celebrate El Dia de la Familia at Forsyth Park.

Great food, music, family and overall, culture were some of the main features to celebrate the growing number of hispanic families in our community.

Guillermo Castillo comes from a Mexican background and he says it’s important to honor his culture and pass it on to future generations.

“And that’s something we should do year after year so our tradition doesn’t get lost by celebrating our countries. to remember is to live.” Says Castillo.

Among other feature activities for the kids to enjoy was a playground set,

face painting, and farm animals to take pictures with for people of all ages.

“I’m very very proud, and I love seeing everyone gather. I love the food, the music, and the atmosphere. This is what the Hispanic culture represents, my daughter. I’m glad that there’s something for her to come to.” Says one Monroe resident, Maria Noble.

Her husband Andrew Noble says it is important to show unity during this time.

“They have a whole standard when it comes to family, and that’s what we need, especially in the United States nowadays and come together.” Says Noble.

And CEO of living well foundation, Alice Prophit, says it’s so beneficial and meaningful for the hispanic culture to know they can have family gatherings and celebrate their cultures.

“And we were so pleased when The Children’s Coalition of NELA and Mary Barrios got together with us to see how we can expand and promote activities for our Hispanic speaking population.” Says Prophit.