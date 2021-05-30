Highspeed chase leads to the arrest of a Monroe man

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 29, 2021, 27-year-old Fredrick Grayson was arrested after leading a Ouachita Parish Sheriff Deputy into a highspeed chase.

According to the deputy, Grayson’s Black Nissan Altima was traveling Northbound with a tinted license plate cover on the temporary tag. As the deputy attempted to perform a traffic stop, Grayson’s vehicle increased speed and passed another car in a no passing zone. His speed was more than double the 25 miles per hour speed zone.

After he allegedly ignored the siren and failed to stop at a stop sign, Grayson stopped on the roadway near Lockwood Drive, and immediately fled the scene heading West on foot.

After a short pursuit and struggle, a deputy was able capture Grayson and walked him back to his vehicle where they found a handgun lying on the ground. Grayson claimed that he fled the scene due to being in possession of a firearm. He also admitted that the handgun was in his his hand and he accidentally dropped it while running.

Grayson allegedly admitted that he was not supposed to possess a firearm because of protective orders against him. He was charged with 3 counts of Violation of Protective Order, Improper Display of Temporary Tag, Flight from an Officer, and Improper Lane Use.

Grayson was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He posted bail the same evening.