MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, April 10, 2022, around 3:45 AM, Monroe Police noticed a tan 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe turning onto Pecan Street, traveling west without signaling to turn. As officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle ignored officers and accelerated the car.

While traveling on Pecan Street, the vehicle crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. The suspect’s vehicle then traveled in residents’ yards before re-entering the roadway on Pecan Street, traveling east. The suspect then turned onto Florida Street and stopped the vehicle on the 1000 block of Florida Street.

The suspect exited the car and ran eastbound alongside a residence and through an alley. According to officers, the suspect allegedly threw an object over the fence during the chase.

Antonio Curtis Bolden

Officers were finally able to place the suspect in handcuffs on the 1100 block of South First Street. The suspect was identified as 44-year-old Antonio Curtis Bolden.

Officers collected the object that Bolden was allegedly seen throwing and discovered a zip lock bag containing the following items:

72 Ecstasy Pills

21 MDMA Pills

7.75 grams of Methamphetamine

2.99 grams of Crack Cocaine

12.28 grams of Marijuana

Bolden was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with five counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Domestic Abuse Battery, Flight from an Officer, and Improper Signal Turn. His bond was set at $73,650.