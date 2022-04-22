SIMSBORO, La (KTVE/KARD) — The Simsboro basketball team held a signing day for three of their student-athletes on Friday, April 22nd, 2022. Jordan Crawford, Lee Ebony, and Nick Maryland signing day as they put the pen to the paper of where they’ll take their athletic talents to the colligate level.

Senior Guard Nick Maryland commits to Redlands Community College and shared what it meant to make it official “It felt good you know everyone wants to be able to have a chance to have somewhere to go after high school.” says Maryland.

Senior Guard Jordan Crawford commits to Dawson Community College and says “It’s a great feeling you know it’s always been a dream to play at different levels and to make that happen today is amazing.

Simsboro Forward Lee Ebony committed to Northland community and technical college says “It’s truly a blessing, I have been waiting for this moment since I was seven years old playing basketball, and now it’s finally happening.”

Photo by Simsboro basketball team at Signing Day on April 22nd, 2022

I ask the athletes did they already had an idea of what their studies would be once the fall semester starts each of them shared “Yea, I’m going for kinesiology, says Nick Maryland, why you wanna be like me, I’m also going for kinesiology.” says Jordan Crawford.

areer in nursing I like to heal people even with my mom I was up there in the nursing home helping her. I was like if she can do this I can do this too and I can make living doing this.”

Photo by Dominique Williams – Quitman high school baseball team at Signing Day April 22nd, 2022

Quitman baseball Catcher Luke morgan committed to Louisiana Christian University says “It’s a real moment all the hard work put in all the hours and finally coming and paying office it feels nice”

Quitman baseball pitcher Ty Simonelli committed to Bossier Parish community college tell us how it was exciting to make it official putting the pen to the paper “It’s a great feeling it has been anxious to get it over with or not get over with the get it done looking forward to it everything’s paid off so perfect it’s perfect.”

I asked the student-athletes “Now that you’re getting ready to go to college what are some expectations and how much fun are you going to have?” Luke Morgan says I’m gonna have fun but also got a put the work in class on the field and work starts now I’m just every day in college is trying to be better than today.

Ty Simonelli says ” Definitely the family and just a personal support system and we’ve kind of getting over the years everybody so closely new and it’s a great thing experience.”

Now, these student-athletes close one chapter of their high school career Simsboro’s 3 collegiate commits finished as state champions for the 2021-2022 season.

Quitman high school baseball is currently still in season in hopes of breaking a state championship back to Jackson Parish.

The student-athletes will start the next chapter of their collegiate career later this fall.