All month long we're highlighting remarkable women in the Ark-La-Miss. It's a chance to honor the women who make our world a better place.

I get up in the morning and say how can I help someone today. Mayor Alice Wallace, Town of Winnsboro

Meet remarkable women nominee Alice Wallace. She is the first African-American female to become the mayor of Winnsboro. She’s an advocate for lending a hand and promoting positive change in her community. According to Wallace, “It makes for a softer pillow to sleep on at night when you’ve helped someone.”

Wallace was elected mayor in April of 2022 and once she was sworn into office, she hit the ground running.

I had all these ideas about how to come in and make our town grow and so I’m kind of I’m implementing them a little bit at a time. And they’re like aren’t you tired, and I was like no I had this stored up in my head I was waiting to do it. Mayor Alice Wallace, Town of Winnsboro

Within her first 100 days in office, Wallace managed to raise donations to give two city parks a much-needed face-lift.

“We didn’t have the money to get the parks fixed up. We didn’t have the grants. So we took what we had and we made it work,” Wallace said.

Wallace got sponsorships from local businesses and donations from the townspeople and even school alumni who had moved away in order to give those city parks a facelift. Wallace’s love of serving and helping others is where she said she discovered her life’s work.

“For a while, I didn’t know what my purpose was. I was working to pay my bills. But I found that whatever you’re passionate about that’s where you find your purpose,” Wallace said.

Wallace explains a leadership role doesn’t just mean being out front, but it also means working with others to accomplish common goals to better the community.

I heard someone say this, it’s kind of like a line of cars in traffic and you have the first car there that doesn’t make them the leader unless they’re moving. It’s not just all me, it’s we, as a team, we make it happen and people can see it driving through town they can see it when they look at our parks. To be chosen as a remarkable woman, it’s an awesome thing. It just makes me want to go higher. Just to know that someone noticed that means the world to me. Mayor Alice Wallace

Another important concept about leadership that Wallace shares is that it takes more than one person to make changes that will be impactful. Wallace says just because the little girl who grew up on Gum Street made it into the mayor’s seat doesn’t mean she plans on stopping there.