WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — For the entire month of March, KTVE/KARD highlighted the remarkable women in the Ark-La-Miss. On March 29, 2023, Tina Bass of Kingdom Recovery Proverbs 31 was named the winner of the 2023 Remarkable Women Contest.

I nominated her because she gave me a chance when no one else would give me a chance. Mindy Lowery

Bass’ recovery center helps women who have served time in a penal institution and are battling drug addiction. The recovery center has three locations in West Monroe, La. for women who are looking to transition back into the world sober-minded.

According to Bass, her ministry did not occur overnight. Her ministry was initiated after enduring pain and suffering in her life. “I’ve been in addiction for about 15 to 20 years and I ended up going to prison for drug,” Bass said.

While serving 7 years in prison, Bass helped other women overcome their drug addiction and she had a goal to help two women overcome their drug addiction once she was released from prison.

Bass went on to help hundreds of women overcome their drug addiction. Congratulations to Tina Bass for being the winner of the 2023 Remarkable Women Contest.