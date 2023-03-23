WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — In our Remarkable Women contest, we are meeting a third finalist, Mayor Staci Mitchell.

The name Staci Mitchell has many meanings. It can be Mayor, friend, community organizer, and leader.

“The CEO if you would of the city,” said Mitchell.

Mayor Mitchell wears a lot of different hats. From maintaining her role as Mayor to serving on different boards in the city. “I’ve served as cancer foundation league president. Cancer affects everyone whether you know them personally as a family member or friend, so the cancer foundation league was an organization dear to my heart,” said Mitchell.

8 years ago, Mayor Mitchell along with several others in the community helped create the downtown revitalization group. Its purpose is to bring awareness and raise money for capital improvements in the downtown area. The group has helped improve downtown West Monroe with new murals, planters, facades, and the building of alley park.

“It’s been fun to watch from the idea of it to the creation and what it’s created, West Monroe has now had over 12 million dollars in private investment over the last 4 1/2 years,” said Mitchell.

Today there are over 80 businesses in downtown West Monroe and it continues to grow. Mayor Mitchell also helped with the production of the sports complex and creating access to the Ouachita River. She says it’s important to be part of the solution when you want to see change.

“You do what you do because you love it, you love your community because it’s in your genetics to give back and grow and be part of the community but I don’t think about that when we do things you know before being elected mayor or as mayor,” said Mitchell.

As a prominent leader in the community creating projects and change, Mayor Mitchell is also paving the way for the next generation. “Anytime you see someone you know like yourself–a female–go out and do things that are traditionally a male-dominated field, it inspires people and you don’t even realize it till later until someone says well if she can do it I can do it!” said Mitchell.

While Mayor Mitchell says it’s great to be a leader by herself, it’s also the community, that helps her make a difference every day. “We are what we are because of our people,” said Mitchell.