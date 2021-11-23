Nominate a Remarkable Woman

UPDATE: NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The settlement may be off in a lawsuit filed by three medical students who sought an exemption from a north Louisiana medical college’s COVID-19 vaccination requirements on religious grounds. The students’ attorneys filed papers Tuesday in federal court in Monroe, seeking to submit an amended complaint in the lawsuit against the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Monroe.

Last month, a judge signed a settlement in the lawsuit. But the students say the college continues what they call discriminatory requirements that only unvaccinated students to wear masks indoors on campus and undergo weekly testing. A college spokeswoman says the requirements follow guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.