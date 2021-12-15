NBC 10 News Today: Mya, Hunter and Lexi reflect on Remarkable Women in their lives

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- On Wednesday December 15 shortly before 5 a.m., 48-year-old Perry Wilhite was arrested on burglary, damaging property and drug paraphernalia charges.

The arrest happened on the 700 block of Plum Street where a resident heard noises outside their home and saw Wilhite coming through their window, attempting to pry open a door.