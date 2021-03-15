Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Morning Show
Crime
Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Mississippi News
Coronavirus
Operation Vaccination
National News
Politics
Business
Entertainment
Did you see
Your Local Election HQ
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Southwest passenger faces FAA’s largest alcohol-related fine after April arrest
Gretna PD arrest man accused of stabbing his father nearly 50 times
Video
Man accused of killing wife at Vicksburg casino denied bond
Sean Payton discusses “frustrating” loss to the Eagles, matchup with Buffalo
Video
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Monday, November 22nd
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, November 22nd
Top Stories
Full Weather November 21st
Video
Morning Forecast – Friday, November 19th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, November 19th
Morning Forecast – Thursday, November 18th
Video
Sports
League Lights
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Sean Payton discusses “frustrating” loss to the Eagles, matchup with Buffalo
Video
Top Stories
Judge doesn’t revoke Henry Ruggs’ bail after missing alcohol test; he will be on 24/7 alcohol monitoring
Video
LSU defeats ULM 27-14 in Baton Rouge
Rhett Rodriguez finds Boogie Night for a 28-yard ULM touchdown pass, Tigers lead 17-7
LSU Tigers hosting the ULM Warhawks
Video
Community
Louisiana Living
Christmas Cheer “Virtual” Food Drive
Remarkable Women
BestReviews
In the Garden
EAT LOCAL!
Boil Advisories
Destination Louisiane
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Veterans Voices
Sponsored Content: GET GORDON LEGAL
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
Top Stories
Southern Arkansas University’s Football and Volleyball Coach Resigns
Video
Union County to Pay More to House Inmates
Video
NBC 10 News Today: Arkansas Holiday Events
Video
OPSO to host a graduation ceremony of the 146th session of the North Delta Training academy
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health Minute
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Sponsored Content: Air Service
Sponsored Content: Ameriprise Financial
Sponsored Content: FastServ Medical
Sponsored Content: Floor Works
Sponsored Content: Fresh Start Rehab
Sponsored Content: Hogan Insurance
Sponsored Content: Kens Coffee
Sponsored Content: Magickal Mystic
Sponsored Content: Level Tech
Sponsored Content: Tubbs By Grubbs
Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
School Mask
Mask or no Mask
Search
Search
Search
Remarkable Women
Remarkable Women winner donates prize money to local nonprofit
Video
ArkLaMiss Remarkable Women winner announced
Video
Remarkable Women: Chloris Faulkner, local respiratory therapist and church youth leader
Video
Remarkable Women: Chris Mayfield, Owner of Fast Serv Medical
Video
Remarkable Women: ICU Nurse Mikaela Copeland
Video
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
More Remarkable Women Headlines
Remarkable Women: Stacy Gibson, creator of the Louisiana LunaChicks
Video
Don't Miss
Local couple arrested on theft and drug charges after stealing purse at hotel
Man accused of killing wife at Vicksburg casino denied bond
Ouachita Parish Sheriffs need help identifying vehicle burglary suspect
Man arrested for Attempted Murder in connection with a shooting at a West Monroe apartment complex
Video
Man arrested after ATV chase, hospital escape in Mississippi
Gallery
Don't Miss
Gretna PD arrest man accused of stabbing his father nearly 50 times
Video
Man accused of killing wife at Vicksburg casino denied bond
OPSO to host a graduation ceremony of the 146th session of the North Delta Training academy
Boil Advisory: Village of Delta Water System issues advisory for all customers
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 711 new cases, 5 new deaths on November 22
Trump looking at unseating Gov. Ivey
Video
Local couple arrested on theft and drug charges after stealing purse at hotel
Trending Stories
Local couple arrested on theft and drug charges after stealing purse at hotel
Man accused of killing wife at Vicksburg casino denied bond
Ouachita Parish Sheriffs need help identifying vehicle burglary suspect
Man arrested for Attempted Murder in connection with a shooting at a West Monroe apartment complex
Video
Man arrested after ATV chase, hospital escape in Mississippi
Gallery