The Hispanic Promise increases signatories

The Hispanic Promise is a national pledge to hire, promote, retain and celebrate Hispanics in the workplace. Launched at the World Economic Forum in 2019, the Hispanic Promise is a non-legally binding sign of intention, a result of the joint effort of multiple Hispanic Organization as a call to action for business leaders and companies of Corporate America to create a more inclusive work environment for Hispanics.

PRNewsWire reported that the “We Are All Human Foundation”, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion says The Hispanic Promise now has more than 90 signatories following the September Hispanic Leadership Summit in Dallas. This represents an increase of 46 companies since its Chicago Summit in April 2019.

The Promise represents an opportunity for those companies already engaged in inclusion and diversity to showcase their commitment as a Hispanic-friendly place.

Among the companies that have signed The Hispanic Promise to date include:

AT&T

Berkshire Bank

Boston Scientific

Condé Nast

Dieste

Ericsson

Ernst & Young

Hall & Evans

IKEA

Justworks

Nielsen

NRG

Pinnacle Group

Siemens

Tech Data

Thoughtworks

TMI Consulting

Transdiaspora Network

YUM! Brands

