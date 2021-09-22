Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Morning Show
Crime
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Mississippi News
Coronavirus
Operation Vaccination
National News
Politics
Business
Newsfeed Now
Entertainment
Did you see
Your Local Election HQ
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
St. Francis Medical Center finalizes sale of former St. Francis North Hospital campus
NBC 10 Today celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month: Introducing Club Azteca
Video
‘I thought I got hit by the boat’: Teen survives encounter with shark
Video
Japanese sisters certified as world’s oldest twins at 107
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, September 22nd
Video
Top Stories
Evening Forecast – Tuesday, September 21st
Video
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, September 21st
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, September 21st
Evening Forecast – Monday, September 20th
Video
Gov. Edwards travels to Washington DC, requests urgent federal relief assistance
Sports
League Lights
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Bulldogs continue to learn from mistakes
Video
Top Stories
LSU to face Auburn at 8 p.m. next weekend in Tiger Stadium
Southern gives up 21 unanswered, Jags collapse against McNeese
Video
Napier: ‘That was Ragin’ Cajun football’
Video
GSU drops road tilt against Houston
Video
Community
Louisiana Living
BestReviews
In the Garden
EAT LOCAL!
Boil Advisories
Destination Louisiane
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Sponsored Content: GET GORDON LEGAL
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
Top Stories
St. Francis Medical Center finalizes sale of former St. Francis North Hospital campus
Top Stories
NBC 10/FOX 14 temporarily off the air, West Monroe facility struck by lightning
Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum brings museum to local classrooms
Video
UPDATE: City of Monroe Picnic in the Park event moved to Wednesday
Food Bank of NELA welcomes back volunteers for the first time since start of pandemic
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health Minute
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Sponsored Content: Air Service
Sponsored Content: Ameriprise Financial
Sponsored Content: FastServ Medical
Sponsored Content: Floor Works
Sponsored Content: Fresh Start Rehab
Sponsored Content: Hogan Insurance
Sponsored Content: Kens Coffee
Sponsored Content: Magickal Mystic
Sponsored Content: Level Tech
Sponsored Content: Tubbs By Grubbs
Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
School Mask
Mask or no Mask
Search
Search
Search
NBC 10 Today celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month: Introducing Club Azteca
Hispanic Heritage Month
by:
Brandon Ringo
Posted:
Sep 22, 2021 / 07:37 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 22, 2021 / 07:37 AM CDT
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Don't Miss
St. Francis Medical Center finalizes sale of former St. Francis North Hospital campus
A West Monroe man is in jail for several drug charges
Sheriff’s office investigating murder-suicide in St. Francisville
Plaintiff’s attorney speaks out after Cedar Creek School releases statement about abuse allegations
Video
A Monroe man arrested for possession of methamphetamine and other drug charges
Don't Miss
St. Francis Medical Center finalizes sale of former St. Francis North Hospital campus
NBC 10 Today celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month: Introducing Club Azteca
Video
Sheriff’s office investigating murder-suicide in St. Francisville
Disaster relief aid for Louisiana tied up in political debates
Video
Gabby Petito’s death ruled homicide after autopsy confirms ID of remains in Wyoming, FBI says
Video
NBC 10/FOX 14 temporarily off the air, West Monroe facility struck by lightning
Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum brings museum to local classrooms
Video
Trending Stories
St. Francis Medical Center finalizes sale of former St. Francis North Hospital campus
A West Monroe man is in jail for several drug charges
Sheriff’s office investigating murder-suicide in St. Francisville
Plaintiff’s attorney speaks out after Cedar Creek School releases statement about abuse allegations
Video
A Monroe man arrested for possession of methamphetamine and other drug charges