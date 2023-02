MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, February 25, 2023, the Renaissance Movement Committee will host a Black History Parade. The parade is scheduled to begin at 10 AM.

Photo courtesy of Monroe Regional Black Chamber of Commerce

The parade is an opportunity to celebrate Black History Month and allows local residents to indulge in black culture and fun. If your group, organization, or marching unit would like to participate in the parade, CLICK HERE to access the application.