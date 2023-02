RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ruston Lincoln Parish Library will hold a free virtual author talk with the Award-Winning Author of Yellow Wife Sadeqa Johnson on February 28, 2023. Johnson will talk about her brand new novel, The House of Eve.

Photo courtesy of Lincoln Parish Library

This event will take place at the Lincoln Parish Library at 3:00 PM. To learn more about Sadeqa Johnson, you can visit SadeqaJohnson.net.