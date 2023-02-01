KTVE - myarklamiss.com
Please enter a search term.
Photo courtesy of the City of Tallulah
by: Kevin Dudley, Jr.
Posted: Feb 1, 2023 / 03:19 PM CST
Updated: Feb 1, 2023 / 03:21 PM CST
TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 23, 2023, at 9 AM, the City of Tallulah will host its Black History Month program.
The event will take place at the Tallulah Madison Community Center located at 800 Beech Street in Tallulah, La.
