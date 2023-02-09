UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Black Heritage Festival will host several events during the month of February, including the 30th Annual Black Heritage Festival on February 17, 2023, and February 18, 2023. Also, the Union Parish Chamber of Commerce will host a Chamber luncheon.

The luncheon will be held at Farmerville Church of Christ on February 21, 2023, at 11:45 AM. The guest speaker for the luncheon will be Rev. Tommy Carr, a pastor at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church. For more information on this event, you can contact the chamber at 318-982-8020.