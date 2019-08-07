“He’s coming back to taunt us”: Monroe woman arrested after shooting at ‘drone’ that turned out to be an airplane

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe woman has been arrested and charged with Illegal Use of Weapons after police say she shot at a ‘drone’ that turned out to be an airplane.

According to arrest reports for 40-year-old Stacey Nguyen Rodgers, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department were called to a home on Joe White Road to investigate suspicious activity around 12:30 AM on Wednesday.

According to Rodgers, a ‘drone’ was flying over her property and she shot at it three times with a revolver in an attempt to shoot it down. Three empty shell casings were found by deputies at the scene.

A witness captured the aircraft on cell phone video, but it showed that the aircraft was actually a manned airplane flying over the property.

Reports say that in the video Rodgers could be heard saying, “He’s coming back to taunt us,” and could be heard talking about shooting at the airplane.

Deputies later discovered that the airplane was in the area spraying for mosquitoes.

Rodgers was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center but recently bonded out.