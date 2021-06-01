Here’s a breakdown of House Bill 652, geared to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana

(KTVE/KARD) It’s also known as Louisiana House Bill 652 and it would decriminalize up to 1/2 ounce of weed resulting in a fine as opposed to jail time.

The fine would be $100 dollars, and would be the same each time as long as the amount remains below 1/2 an ounce. Anything over half an ounce would continue to go through the current Schedule I process. The bill has passed the House, with the decision now up to the Senate.

“Decriminalization is not legalization” says Louisiana House Representative Frederick Jones.

Jones is one of the authors of the bill; he says this bill, as well as bill to add flower to medical marijuana, is a stepping stone towards full legalization, as recent legislation made it to the House floor but didn’t make it through debate.

“Some of my colleagues would like to see us take steps towards, not full legalization. I think full legalization is probably coming, they’re just not there yet. they want to keep taking bites at the apple rather than open it up to full legalization” says Jones.

Markus Bosley is the Owner of True Releaf CBD & Hemp in Monroe. He believes this bill will help ease the consequences current law creates.

“It’s just not going to make this thing where if you get caught with this you’re damned where you can’t receive this job anymore, or jobs are not going to hire you anymore, that’s going to be on your record forever, that’s going to affect you and those different things. I was one of the ones that was affected” says Bosley .

The bill is currently sitting on the Senate floor and it is not known when their official verdict will come out. We will continue to keep you updated as this bill continues to move through.