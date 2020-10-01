Helping families with Christmas presents; How to be a sponsor of a child this Winter

BERNICE, La (KTVE/KARD ) — The organizer says this is the second official year of Mama’s with Christmas Hearts, but they’ve spent almost their entire life giving back to the local community. One family who received gifts last year who says their sponsor, was the biggest blessing.

“They were angels that’s all I could say,” said Tonya Zeigler, Sponsored Family in 2019.

Getting a toy, doll, or game for Christmas is all some kids receive.

“It was just a priceless moment because we have had the hardest year and so it was just a blessing to see them get the presents,” said Zeigler.

Mama’s with Christmas Hearts aims at helping the local community, with Christmas.

“I needed help at one time and it just made me feel like Christmas as a kid again to see my kids get Christmas and if I can make just one family feel that same way…then I’m happy….Some of these kids you would be shocked to know is that what they get is all their sponsors give them,” said Heather Rodgers, One of the organizers for Mama’s With Christmas Hearts.

Sponsors say there’s many reasons they choose to help the community.

“There’s so many kids and families that are in need in our area. You should become a sponsor because you’re helping people in need and that’s really what the Christmas spirit is all about, is giving” said Mildred Ferguson, Mayor of Bernice and Sponsor, Lana Patton, Town Clerk for Bernice and Sponsor.

The organizer says if you choose to become a sponsor you can drop off your items between December first and December 20th to allow for enough time before the Christmas holiday. Here is a list of those drop off locations, Bernice Town Hall, Union Museum in Farmerville, and 741 L. Albritton Rd. Bernice, La. 71222

If you would like to be a sponsor you can contact the group on Facebook here.