MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — May is National Bike Month and is a chance to showcase the many benefits of bicycling, but warmer weather and dry roads also mean more motorists, bicyclists and e-bike users will have to share the roads throughout town; and this means being extra cautious.

Owner of Blue Bikes Bicycles and Repairs, Shannon Blue says he reminds all his customers about bike safety.

“Yeah, that’s one of our main goals here at the shop, is keeping people safe while they ride their bikes. We preach that here.” He said. “I was actually speaking to a police officer yesterday about this very thing and I asked him if he had stopped many people from passing bikes too closely and he said that normally cyclists are doing wrong in these situations and because they are not following the law.”

And not being cautious or following the law could cause someone’s life. Blue shares some tips you can apply and wear for safe riding.

“High vest like a green. The green color is the easiest to see at the longest distance. That would help you run your lights during the day as well. So, the blinking lights just give that person who is probably on their cell phone while they are driving anyway, if they see that blinking red light that they come up on maybe they would stop looking at their phone long enough to keep from running over you.”

He says wearing a helmet is crucial.

“Wear a good quality helmet, something that has good protection around the back, so if you do fall off, you don’t hit the back of your head. Or, if you hit the back of your head it doesn’t hurt you as badly.”

Other tips to brush up on bike safety also include making sure to always signal before turning and obeying stop signs.

