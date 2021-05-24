HELP WANTED IN THE ARKLAMISS

KTVE/KARD — It’s our help wanted show all day! We will be updating this list of job openings all day. Just copy and paste the link for the job you’re interested in!

MOREHOUSE PARISH

MELTON VETERINARY HOSPITAL: https://careers.svp.vet/jobs/4128/job?utm_source=indeed_integration&iis=Job%20Board&iisn=Indeed&indeed-apply-token=73a2d2b2a8d6d5c0a62696875eaebd669103652d3f0c2cd5445d3e66b1592b0f

BROOKSHIRES: https://jobs.brookshires.com/job/Bastrop-Grocery-Clerk-LA-71220/679043900/?feedId=325300&utm_source=Indeed&utm_campaign=Brookshire_Indeed

DOLLAR TREE: https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?PageType=JobDetails&partnerid=25600&siteid=5477&jobid=1301770&Codes=Indeed#jobDetails=1301770_5477

DOLLAR GENERAL: https://retail-dollargeneral.icims.com/jobs/122001/job?mode=job&iis=Indeed+Organic&mobile=false&width=1706&height=500&bga=true&needsRedirect=false&jan1offset=-360&jun1offset=-300

BURGER KING: https://gpshospitality.avature.net/careers/JobDetail/Restaurant-Team-Member/22337

SONIC: https://careers.sonicdrivein.com/us/en/job/2585ba51-794c-4841-8d3f-45b31992a4df/Crew-Member?rx_cid=3336&rx_campaign=indeed0&rx_group=119063&rx_job=2585ba51-794c-4841-8d3f-45b31992a4df&rx_r=none&rx_source=Indeed&rx_ts=20210518T114812Z&utm_source=indeed_organic&utm_medium=organic&source=Indeed_Organic&rx_viewer=36861301b7d711eb8f076b81ebe7279c8144c35f70e34040a0659716cd773d4d

HIBBETT SPORTS: https://retailcareers-hibbett.icims.com/jobs/32594/job?utm_source=indeed_integration&iis=Job+Board&iisn=Indeed&indeed-apply-token=73a2d2b2a8d6d5c0a62696875eaebd669103652d3f0c2cd5445d3e66b1592b0f&mobile=false&width=1026&height=500&bga=true&needsRedirect=false&jan1offset=-360&jun1offset=-300

WEST CARROLL PARISH

DOLLAR GENERAL: https://retail-dollargeneral.icims.com/jobs/122200/job?mode=job&iis=Indeed+Organic

POST OFFICE: https://wp1-ext.usps.gov/sap/bc/webdynpro/sap/hrrcf_a_posting_apply?PARAM=cG9zdF9pbnN0X2d1aWQ9MDA1MDU2QUU1QTNCMUVFQkFEQTZGMjMyRDY1MkZFMDgmY2FuZF90eXBlPUVYVA%3d%3d&sap-theme=Custom_tradeshow_2&sap-client=010&sap-language=EN#

DOLLAR GENERAL: https://retail-dollargeneral.icims.com/jobs/80825/job?mode=job&iis=Indeed+Organic&mobile=false&width=1706&height=500&bga=true&needsRedirect=false&jan1offset=-360&jun1offset=-300

MURPHY USA: https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?PageType=JobDetails&partnerid=25450&siteid=5588&jobid=3127237&codes=INDEED#jobDetails=3127237_5588

SONIC: https://careers.sonicdrivein.com/us/en/job/d1b673a6-08c2-4594-9f3a-81711d70e44b/Crew-Member?rx_cid=3336&rx_campaign=indeed0&rx_group=119063&rx_job=d1b673a6-08c2-4594-9f3a-81711d70e44b&rx_r=none&rx_source=Indeed&rx_ts=20210518T114812Z&utm_source=indeed_organic&utm_medium=organic&source=Indeed_Organic&rx_viewer=36861301b7d711eb8f076b81ebe7279c8144c35f70e34040a0659716cd773d4d

MCDONALD’S: https://mcdonalds.jibeapply.com/main/jobs/05B70364-C2DA-40DA-93ED-A6A9010A20DD?lang=en-us&utm_source=Indeed.com&utm_medium=organic&sourceType=PREMIUM_POST_SITE

TOWN OF OAK GROVE: APPLY THROUGH INDEED.COM

EAST CARROL PARISH

DOLLAR GENERAL: https://retail-dollargeneral.icims.com/jobs/96536/job?mode=job&iis=Indeed+Organic&mobile=false&width=1706&height=500&bga=true&needsRedirect=false&jan1offset=-360&jun1offset=-300

SONIC: https://careers.sonicdrivein.com/us/en/job/21f589f0-7c3e-444d-b8a1-800d97cfe436/Crew-Member?rx_cid=3336&rx_campaign=indeed0&rx_group=119063&rx_job=21f589f0-7c3e-444d-b8a1-800d97cfe436&rx_r=none&rx_source=Indeed&rx_ts=20210518T135342Z&utm_source=indeed_organic&utm_medium=organic&source=Indeed_Organic&rx_viewer=36861301b7d711eb8f076b81ebe7279c8144c35f70e34040a0659716cd773d4d

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH: https://nextstep.sbtexas.com/job/hx76cw/youth-minister/lake-providence/la?utm_campaign=google_jobs_apply&utm_source=google_jobs_apply&utm_medium=organic

FAMILY DOLLAR: https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?PageType=JobDetails&partnerid=25600&siteid=5258&jobid=1663796&Codes=Indeed#jobDetails=1663796_5258

EPIC PIPING: https://www.ziprecruiter.com/c/Epic-Piping/Job/Welder/-in-Lake-Providence,LA?jid=ee310c0d88b1f2cb&utm_campaign=google_jobs_apply&utm_source=google_jobs_apply&utm_medium=organic

DOLLAR GENERAL: https://retail-dollargeneral.icims.com/jobs/96537/job?mode=job&iis=Indeed+Organic

SONIC: https://careers.sonicdrivein.com/us/en/job/9380599b-40ee-478c-9df9-5a70b52fbba6/Assistant-Manager?rx_cid=3336&rx_campaign=indeed0&rx_group=119063&rx_job=9380599b-40ee-478c-9df9-5a70b52fbba6&rx_r=none&rx_source=Indeed&rx_ts=20210518T135342Z&utm_source=indeed_organic&utm_medium=organic&source=Indeed_Organic&rx_viewer=36861301b7d711eb8f076b81ebe7279c8144c35f70e34040a0659716cd773d4d

RICHLAND PARISH

PIZZA HUT:  https://flynngroupjobs.com/job/?id=5239264

BROOKSHIRES: https://jobs.brookshires.com/job/Delhi-Deli-Clerk-LA-71232/714650500/?feedId=325300&utm_source=Indeed&utm_campaign=Brookshire_Indeed

BURGER KING: https://gpshospitality.avature.net/careers/JobDetail/Restaurant-Team-Member/22324

DOLLAR GENERAL: https://retail-dollargeneral.icims.com/jobs/100582/job?mode=job&iis=Indeed+Organic

PILOT COMPANY: APPLY THROUGH INDEED.COM

MCDONALDS: https://mcdonalds.jibeapply.com/main/jobs/5658A7E0-F637-440A-B88B-A6A9010A20DD?lang=en-us&utm_source=Indeed.com&utm_medium=organic&sourceType=PREMIUM_POST_SITE

MADISON PARISH

KFC: https://my.peoplematter.com/mja/KFCPPP0814878/jobapp/GetStarted?sourceCode=AppFeeder-Indeed&jobOpenings=9055d668-12ee-45d2-b80e-a83900ec9836&refererUrl=https://click.appcast.io/

DOLLAR GENERAL: https://retail-dollargeneral.icims.com/jobs/86462/job?mode=job&iis=Indeed+Organic&mobile=false&width=1706&height=500&bga=true&needsRedirect=false&jan1offset=-360&jun1offset=-300

LOVE’S TRAVEL STOP: https://jobs.loves.com/job/Tallulah-Deli-Host-LA-71282/738410900/?jobPipeline=IndeedPPC

MCDONALDS: https://mcdonalds.jibeapply.com/main/jobs/6273CCC2-AC67-4027-BA83-A6A9010A20DD?lang=en-us&utm_source=Indeed.com&utm_medium=organic&sourceType=PREMIUM_POST_SITE

STATE OF LA: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/louisiana/jobs/3084173/social-services-analyst-1-3

FRANKLIN PARISH

FAMILY DOLLAR: https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?PageType=JobDetails&partnerid=25600&siteid=5258&jobid=1656232&Codes=Indeed#jobDetails=1656232_5258

HIBBET SPORTS: https://retailcareers-hibbett.icims.com/jobs/32597/job?utm_source=indeed_integration&iis=Job+Board&iisn=Indeed&indeed-apply-token=73a2d2b2a8d6d5c0a62696875eaebd669103652d3f0c2cd5445d3e66b1592b0f&mobile=false&width=1026&height=500&bga=true&needsRedirect=false&jan1offset=-360&jun1offset=-300

AAROS: https://jobs.aarons.com/job/-/-/1618/7493574672?src=JB-10900

AT&T: https://recruiting.adp.com/srccar/public/RTI.home?c=2180207&d=PrimeCommunicationsExternalCareerSite&rb=INDEED&r=5000707055506#/

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS: https://corporate.oreillyauto.com/onlineapplication/careerpage/jobDetails/345861?utm_source=Indeed&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=Indeed

PROGRESSIVE BANK: https://progressivebank.applicantharbor.com/jobviewdetails.php?reqcode=REQ202151495143

TENSAS PARISH

DOLLAR GENERAL: https://retail-dollargeneral.icims.com/jobs/159142/job?mode=job&iis=Indeed+Organic

POST OFFICE: https://wp1-ext.usps.gov/sap/bc/webdynpro/sap/hrrcf_a_posting_apply?PARAM=cG9zdF9pbnN0X2d1aWQ9MDA1MDU2QUU1QTNCMUVFQkFERTNDQTBBRjlDOENGQ0QmY2FuZF90eXBlPUVYVA%3d%3d&sap-theme=Custom_tradeshow_2&sap-client=010&sap-language=EN#

DOLLAR GENERAL: https://retail-dollargeneral.icims.com/jobs/88260/job?mode=job&iis=Indeed+Organic

UBER DRIVER: https://www.uber.com/a/signup/drive/deliver/?exp=2021SUE_gc1&gsxp=gspddton&lpgl=true&utm_source=hotrod&utm_medium=jobboards&utm_campaign=CM2068809_US-MonroeLA_c&utm_content=US-MonroeLA_snagajob&utm_term=31231439302&campaign_id=CM2068809&adgroup_id=21718810&ad_id=442DAFD7F3B3785A297EC9F8EA5270D743ED&creative_name=gte9c

CONCORDIA PARISH

KFC: https://my.peoplematter.com/mja/KFCPPP1310622/jobapp/GetStarted?sourceCode=AppFeeder-Indeed&jobOpenings=436f9e35-822e-4b3d-942e-a755010eef21&refererUrl=https://click.appcast.io/

AUTOZONE: https://careers.autozone.com/jobs/USA3036S164P?lang=en-us&src=JB-10144&jid=050721&src=JB-10144

PETSENSE: https://jobs-petsense.icims.com/jobs/10349/job?utm_source=indeed_integration&iis=Job+Board&iisn=Indeed&indeed-apply-token=73a2d2b2a8d6d5c0a62696875eaebd669103652d3f0c2cd5445d3e66b1592b0f&mobile=false&width=1896&height=500&bga=true&needsRedirect=false&jan1offset=-360&jun1offset=-300

MURPHY USA: https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?PageType=JobDetails&partnerid=25450&siteid=5588&jobid=3138494&codes=INDEED#jobDetails=3138494_5588

