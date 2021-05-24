HELP WANTED IN THE ARKLAMISS

KTVE/KARD — It’s our help wanted show all day! We will be updating this list of job openings all day. Just copy and paste the link for the job you’re interested in!
MOREHOUSE PARISH
MELTON VETERINARY HOSPITAL: https://careers.svp.vet/jobs/4128/job?utm_source=indeed_integration&iis=Job%20Board&iisn=Indeed&indeed-apply-token=73a2d2b2a8d6d5c0a62696875eaebd669103652d3f0c2cd5445d3e66b1592b0f
BROOKSHIRES: https://jobs.brookshires.com/job/Bastrop-Grocery-Clerk-LA-71220/679043900/?feedId=325300&utm_source=Indeed&utm_campaign=Brookshire_Indeed
DOLLAR TREE: https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?PageType=JobDetails&partnerid=25600&siteid=5477&jobid=1301770&Codes=Indeed#jobDetails=1301770_5477
DOLLAR GENERAL: https://retail-dollargeneral.icims.com/jobs/122001/job?mode=job&iis=Indeed+Organic&mobile=false&width=1706&height=500&bga=true&needsRedirect=false&jan1offset=-360&jun1offset=-300
BURGER KING: https://gpshospitality.avature.net/careers/JobDetail/Restaurant-Team-Member/22337
SONIC: https://careers.sonicdrivein.com/us/en/job/2585ba51-794c-4841-8d3f-45b31992a4df/Crew-Member?rx_cid=3336&rx_campaign=indeed0&rx_group=119063&rx_job=2585ba51-794c-4841-8d3f-45b31992a4df&rx_r=none&rx_source=Indeed&rx_ts=20210518T114812Z&utm_source=indeed_organic&utm_medium=organic&source=Indeed_Organic&rx_viewer=36861301b7d711eb8f076b81ebe7279c8144c35f70e34040a0659716cd773d4d
HIBBETT SPORTS: https://retailcareers-hibbett.icims.com/jobs/32594/job?utm_source=indeed_integration&iis=Job+Board&iisn=Indeed&indeed-apply-token=73a2d2b2a8d6d5c0a62696875eaebd669103652d3f0c2cd5445d3e66b1592b0f&mobile=false&width=1026&height=500&bga=true&needsRedirect=false&jan1offset=-360&jun1offset=-300
WEST CARROLL PARISH
DOLLAR GENERAL: https://retail-dollargeneral.icims.com/jobs/122200/job?mode=job&iis=Indeed+Organic
POST OFFICE: https://wp1-ext.usps.gov/sap/bc/webdynpro/sap/hrrcf_a_posting_apply?PARAM=cG9zdF9pbnN0X2d1aWQ9MDA1MDU2QUU1QTNCMUVFQkFEQTZGMjMyRDY1MkZFMDgmY2FuZF90eXBlPUVYVA%3d%3d&sap-theme=Custom_tradeshow_2&sap-client=010&sap-language=EN#
DOLLAR GENERAL: https://retail-dollargeneral.icims.com/jobs/80825/job?mode=job&iis=Indeed+Organic&mobile=false&width=1706&height=500&bga=true&needsRedirect=false&jan1offset=-360&jun1offset=-300
MURPHY USA: https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?PageType=JobDetails&partnerid=25450&siteid=5588&jobid=3127237&codes=INDEED#jobDetails=3127237_5588
SONIC: https://careers.sonicdrivein.com/us/en/job/d1b673a6-08c2-4594-9f3a-81711d70e44b/Crew-Member?rx_cid=3336&rx_campaign=indeed0&rx_group=119063&rx_job=d1b673a6-08c2-4594-9f3a-81711d70e44b&rx_r=none&rx_source=Indeed&rx_ts=20210518T114812Z&utm_source=indeed_organic&utm_medium=organic&source=Indeed_Organic&rx_viewer=36861301b7d711eb8f076b81ebe7279c8144c35f70e34040a0659716cd773d4d
MCDONALD’S: https://mcdonalds.jibeapply.com/main/jobs/05B70364-C2DA-40DA-93ED-A6A9010A20DD?lang=en-us&utm_source=Indeed.com&utm_medium=organic&sourceType=PREMIUM_POST_SITE
TOWN OF OAK GROVE: APPLY THROUGH INDEED.COM
EAST CARROL PARISH
DOLLAR GENERAL: https://retail-dollargeneral.icims.com/jobs/96536/job?mode=job&iis=Indeed+Organic&mobile=false&width=1706&height=500&bga=true&needsRedirect=false&jan1offset=-360&jun1offset=-300
SONIC: https://careers.sonicdrivein.com/us/en/job/21f589f0-7c3e-444d-b8a1-800d97cfe436/Crew-Member?rx_cid=3336&rx_campaign=indeed0&rx_group=119063&rx_job=21f589f0-7c3e-444d-b8a1-800d97cfe436&rx_r=none&rx_source=Indeed&rx_ts=20210518T135342Z&utm_source=indeed_organic&utm_medium=organic&source=Indeed_Organic&rx_viewer=36861301b7d711eb8f076b81ebe7279c8144c35f70e34040a0659716cd773d4d
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH: https://nextstep.sbtexas.com/job/hx76cw/youth-minister/lake-providence/la?utm_campaign=google_jobs_apply&utm_source=google_jobs_apply&utm_medium=organic
FAMILY DOLLAR: https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?PageType=JobDetails&partnerid=25600&siteid=5258&jobid=1663796&Codes=Indeed#jobDetails=1663796_5258
EPIC PIPING: https://www.ziprecruiter.com/c/Epic-Piping/Job/Welder/-in-Lake-Providence,LA?jid=ee310c0d88b1f2cb&utm_campaign=google_jobs_apply&utm_source=google_jobs_apply&utm_medium=organic
DOLLAR GENERAL: https://retail-dollargeneral.icims.com/jobs/96537/job?mode=job&iis=Indeed+Organic
SONIC: https://careers.sonicdrivein.com/us/en/job/9380599b-40ee-478c-9df9-5a70b52fbba6/Assistant-Manager?rx_cid=3336&rx_campaign=indeed0&rx_group=119063&rx_job=9380599b-40ee-478c-9df9-5a70b52fbba6&rx_r=none&rx_source=Indeed&rx_ts=20210518T135342Z&utm_source=indeed_organic&utm_medium=organic&source=Indeed_Organic&rx_viewer=36861301b7d711eb8f076b81ebe7279c8144c35f70e34040a0659716cd773d4d
RICHLAND PARISH
PIZZA HUT: https://flynngroupjobs.com/job/?id=5239264
BROOKSHIRES: https://jobs.brookshires.com/job/Delhi-Deli-Clerk-LA-71232/714650500/?feedId=325300&utm_source=Indeed&utm_campaign=Brookshire_Indeed
BURGER KING: https://gpshospitality.avature.net/careers/JobDetail/Restaurant-Team-Member/22324
DOLLAR GENERAL: https://retail-dollargeneral.icims.com/jobs/100582/job?mode=job&iis=Indeed+Organic
PILOT COMPANY: APPLY THROUGH INDEED.COM
MCDONALDS: https://mcdonalds.jibeapply.com/main/jobs/5658A7E0-F637-440A-B88B-A6A9010A20DD?lang=en-us&utm_source=Indeed.com&utm_medium=organic&sourceType=PREMIUM_POST_SITE
MADISON PARISH
KFC: https://my.peoplematter.com/mja/KFCPPP0814878/jobapp/GetStarted?sourceCode=AppFeeder-Indeed&jobOpenings=9055d668-12ee-45d2-b80e-a83900ec9836&refererUrl=https://click.appcast.io/
DOLLAR GENERAL: https://retail-dollargeneral.icims.com/jobs/86462/job?mode=job&iis=Indeed+Organic&mobile=false&width=1706&height=500&bga=true&needsRedirect=false&jan1offset=-360&jun1offset=-300
LOVE’S TRAVEL STOP: https://jobs.loves.com/job/Tallulah-Deli-Host-LA-71282/738410900/?jobPipeline=IndeedPPC
MCDONALDS: https://mcdonalds.jibeapply.com/main/jobs/6273CCC2-AC67-4027-BA83-A6A9010A20DD?lang=en-us&utm_source=Indeed.com&utm_medium=organic&sourceType=PREMIUM_POST_SITE
STATE OF LA: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/louisiana/jobs/3084173/social-services-analyst-1-3
FRANKLIN PARISH
FAMILY DOLLAR: https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?PageType=JobDetails&partnerid=25600&siteid=5258&jobid=1656232&Codes=Indeed#jobDetails=1656232_5258
HIBBET SPORTS: https://retailcareers-hibbett.icims.com/jobs/32597/job?utm_source=indeed_integration&iis=Job+Board&iisn=Indeed&indeed-apply-token=73a2d2b2a8d6d5c0a62696875eaebd669103652d3f0c2cd5445d3e66b1592b0f&mobile=false&width=1026&height=500&bga=true&needsRedirect=false&jan1offset=-360&jun1offset=-300
AAROS: https://jobs.aarons.com/job/-/-/1618/7493574672?src=JB-10900
AT&T: https://recruiting.adp.com/srccar/public/RTI.home?c=2180207&d=PrimeCommunicationsExternalCareerSite&rb=INDEED&r=5000707055506#/
O’REILLY AUTO PARTS: https://corporate.oreillyauto.com/onlineapplication/careerpage/jobDetails/345861?utm_source=Indeed&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=Indeed
PROGRESSIVE BANK: https://progressivebank.applicantharbor.com/jobviewdetails.php?reqcode=REQ202151495143
TENSAS PARISH
DOLLAR GENERAL: https://retail-dollargeneral.icims.com/jobs/159142/job?mode=job&iis=Indeed+Organic
POST OFFICE: https://wp1-ext.usps.gov/sap/bc/webdynpro/sap/hrrcf_a_posting_apply?PARAM=cG9zdF9pbnN0X2d1aWQ9MDA1MDU2QUU1QTNCMUVFQkFERTNDQTBBRjlDOENGQ0QmY2FuZF90eXBlPUVYVA%3d%3d&sap-theme=Custom_tradeshow_2&sap-client=010&sap-language=EN#
DOLLAR GENERAL: https://retail-dollargeneral.icims.com/jobs/88260/job?mode=job&iis=Indeed+Organic
UBER DRIVER: https://www.uber.com/a/signup/drive/deliver/?exp=2021SUE_gc1&gsxp=gspddton&lpgl=true&utm_source=hotrod&utm_medium=jobboards&utm_campaign=CM2068809_US-MonroeLA_c&utm_content=US-MonroeLA_snagajob&utm_term=31231439302&campaign_id=CM2068809&adgroup_id=21718810&ad_id=442DAFD7F3B3785A297EC9F8EA5270D743ED&creative_name=gte9c
CONCORDIA PARISH
KFC: https://my.peoplematter.com/mja/KFCPPP1310622/jobapp/GetStarted?sourceCode=AppFeeder-Indeed&jobOpenings=436f9e35-822e-4b3d-942e-a755010eef21&refererUrl=https://click.appcast.io/
AUTOZONE: https://careers.autozone.com/jobs/USA3036S164P?lang=en-us&src=JB-10144&jid=050721&src=JB-10144
PETSENSE: https://jobs-petsense.icims.com/jobs/10349/job?utm_source=indeed_integration&iis=Job+Board&iisn=Indeed&indeed-apply-token=73a2d2b2a8d6d5c0a62696875eaebd669103652d3f0c2cd5445d3e66b1592b0f&mobile=false&width=1896&height=500&bga=true&needsRedirect=false&jan1offset=-360&jun1offset=-300
MURPHY USA: https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?PageType=JobDetails&partnerid=25450&siteid=5588&jobid=3138494&codes=INDEED#jobDetails=3138494_5588