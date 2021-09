WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With the 20th Anniversary of September 11 drawing near, the public is being encouraged to thank first responders.

If you would like to write a letter thanking the first responders who continue to serve our community, you may drop them off at West Monroe City Hall at 2305 North 7th Street.

Letters can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. until Friday September 10.