Help keep Ouachita Parish litter free during COVID-19 outbreak

OUACHITA PARISH (4/11/20)– If you are bored in quarantine and want to help our communities, picking up litter can make a bigger impact than you think. Though families across Ouachita Parish are in quarantine, that hasn’t stopped the spread of litter and trash on the roadways. Stuart Hodnett, the Ouachita Green Director, says this is a time where everyone needs to be responsible and help take care of our communities.

“It’s not only an eye sore but it could be a health hazard if you stock pile your garbage or if you throw it out your car window,” said Hodnett.

When trash is thrown into ditches and left to blow around, someone has to pick it up and it probably wasn’t their mess to begin with. Some may think that with people staying inside there would be a decrease in the amount of litter, however that’s not the case.

“We’ve seen an increase in trash, especially on the roadways. Particularity food take out containers. Also big trash bags like this, we’ve seen on the road that people are just throwing out. So do the right thing and put the trash where it belongs, in the trashcan,” said Hodnett.

Ouachita Green is not hosting volunteer clean up days due to the virus, but there are plenty of ways you can help make sure we are keeping Louisiana beautiful. Start by grabbing your gloves, your masks, and a trash bag. Once you’ve picked up some trash, make sure you throw the entire bag in the dumpster, not on the curb where a car can hit it or blow away.

“If you are home or in your neighborhood walking, pick up a trash bag and get that litter that you see. It helps keep your community cleaner, healthier, and a lot better for the environment,” said Hodnett.

You can call the Ouachita Green litter hotline at 318-460-OLTR to report areas with lots of litter.

