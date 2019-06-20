Heavy storms rip through a small community in Calhoun County

HARRELL, Ar. (06/20/19) A small community in Calhoun County, Arkansas has born the brunt of the heavy storms that ripped through the ArkLaMiss Wednesday night.

“It’s a major major hit to our small community,” Harrell Mayor, Terry Andrews said.

The storms knocked down several power lines and light poles in the town, even uprooting several large trees, blocking roads and damaging many homes.

“Glass was shattered. The T.V. was thrown in the middle of the floor,” Veronica Burks said. “I just threw a mattress over my head and said Lord it’s you. You have to cover us. You have to keep us safe.”



Power has yet to be restored and it may take days to get it back. Many say they’ve never seen anything like it.

“We didn’t know which way to go in the house,” Burks said. “It was just unbelievable. Nothing I’ve ever experienced. Never.”

The blow isn’t phasing them at all. Residents and community leaders have been working nonstop to clean up the town. Even folks from Hampton stepped in to lend a hand and offer food.



The storm may have hit this small community but their faith remains strong.

“We’re going to come back because we all know who is on our side,” Mayor Andrews said.