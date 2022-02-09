(AP) — Odell Beckham Jr. cheered Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase two short years ago, enjoying every minute as the duo led their alma mater LSU to the national championship. He also knew he’d be seeing both of them again in the NFL because they’re born winners. Sunday’s Super Bowl will have a very distinct Southeastern Conference flavor. The Rams have 11 and the Bengals 12 players from SEC programs, with seven more combined on the practice squads. So prepare for a few more reminders of the mighty SEC’s talent no matter how many folks are sick of hearing about the conference that has 12 of the last 16 national championships.