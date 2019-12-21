“North Pole” Bound: Ailing Kids Fly To Santa

(NBC News) – (12/21/19) Dozens of children facing terminal took a very special flight to the “North Pole” Wednesday.

Children and families went to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport to enjoy fun activities in a winter wonderland alongside special guests from the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Piston, Michigan State and more.

This happens all before being flown to the North Pole.

The North Pole is a destination everyone knows exists, but not many people have any idea how to get there. For young children, the how doesn’t matter as long as the big man in red is waiting on the other side.

The plane flies with the window shades down because nobody is allowed to know how to get to Santa’s at the North Pole.

