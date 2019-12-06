Kindergarten student’s entire class comes to his adoption hearing

Grand Rapids, Mich. (CNN) (12/06/19)— On December 5, a five year old boy named Michael went to a courthouse with his foster parents to finalize his adoption, and was surprised by an entire crowd of supporters.

Michael’s teacher, Mrs. McKee, of Wealthy Elementary in Grand Rapids, Michigan, had arranged for his entire kindergarten class to be there, supporting Michael by waving cut out hearts attached to craft sticks.

The judge asked each student to tell the court what Michael means to them, to which the responses were “I love Michael”, or “Michael’s my best friend.”

Michael’s new parents have been married for nearly ten years, and though they have no other children, Michael has been with them since Thanksgiving of 2018.

The judge stated she’s never hosted an entire kindergarten class in her courtroom for a hearing before.

Michael’s new parents say their son is very charismatic, evident by the love and support of his entire class. He also loves to dance and swim, and play basketball and soccer.

