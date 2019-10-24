Skip to content
Heartwarming
DNA test reunites half brothers; both were cops in Florida
UPDATE: Classmates honor Ashley Dorsey; police say hit & run driver confessed
Parents of the man accused of a double hit-and-run and crashing into a Monticello Wal-Mart speak out, says their son has a history of mental illness
Louisiana teacher, husband accused of rape, child porn
Monroe man dies after motorcycle crash in Morehouse Parish
Two dozen students arrested after fight at Louisiana high school
Popeyes will hire more staff to deal with November return of chicken sandwich, report says
Morning Forecast – Thursday, October 24th
Report: America’s Cajun Navy Founder, John Billiot arrested for felony theft
State Fair of Louisiana opens Thursday
Arkansas couple arrested for kidnapping roommate and tying him up
Tech company expanding in Arkansas and hiring 1,200 workers
VIGIL: Classmates host vigil to honor Ashley Dorsey and her legacy