Healthy Blue to hold Virtual Job Fair for Louisiana residents with disabilities on November 3

LOUISIANA (KTVE/KARD)— Healthy Blue, a joint venture between Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and Anthem Partnership Holding Company, LLC will be holding a Virtual Job Fair for Louisiana residents with disabilities on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to a press release, job seekers with disabilities can register for the event at the following link as soon as possible: https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/Families-Helping-Families/e/Q8R53.

The Families Helping Families Network of Resource Centers and Healthy Blue have partnered over the years by providing events for individuals with disabilities and their families. This virtual job fair is the latest collaboration and commitment from the organizations to support individuals with disabilities in accessing meaningful employment. Meaningful and lasting employment promotes positive habits and structure in our day and keeps us active, both mentally and physically. According to HR Magazine, nearly all HR professionals (97%) and people managers (92%) say that employees with disabilities regularly perform the same or better than their peers without disabilities. Healthy Blue

Job seekers will have the chance to meet with different public and private employers across Louisiana, including Waffle House, Manpower, Department of Revenue, Secretary of State, and Department of Children and Family Services.