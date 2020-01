WEST MONROE, La. (1/23/2020) — Looking to lose some pounds, especially in your mid-section? Dr. Gray stops by to tell us why it’s so hard to lose weight in that area and how limiting carbs and sugars can substantially help you.

If you’re looking to shed some pounds or trying to get your health in tip-top shape, you can reach Dr. Gray at his office in Ruston located at 206 E. Reynolds Drive or call 318-251-1000.