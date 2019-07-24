Want to sleep better?

(CNN) – (7/24/19) Biomedical engineers from the University of Texas at Austin have found that bathing 1-2 hours before bedtime in water about 104-109 degrees Fahrenheit can significantly improve your sleep.

After reviewing over 5-thousand studies, researchers found that warm baths and showers stimulate the body’s internal system.

This causes an increase in the circulation of blood from the internal core of the body to the hands and feet resulting in efficient removal of body heat and decline in body temperature, which helps aid in better sleep quality.

The study was published in the journal Sleep medicine Reviews.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.