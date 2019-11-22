Three of the cities with high flu-activity are in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — Just about an hour west of Baton Rouge on I-10, doctors in Lafayette saw more flu-related cases for the week ending Nov. 16 than anywhere else in the nation.

HERE IS THE TOP TEN

1. Lafayette, La.

2. Las Vegas, Nev.

3. Biloxi-Gulfport, Miss.

4. New Orleans, La.

5. Waco-Temple-Bryan, Texas

6. Baton Rouge, La.

7. Tyler-Longview(Lufkin & Nacogdoches), Texas

8. Yakima-Pasco-Richland-Kennewick, Wash.

9. Houston, Texas

10. Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, Texas

Those in the Capital City reported dealing with the sixth highest rate of flu cases in the U.S. while New Orleans had the fourth highest number, according to the latest Walgreens Flu Index.