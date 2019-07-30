Study: Brain injuries in young children

(7/30/19) A new study finds that items linked to traumatic brain injuries might be closer than you think.

A study from The Brain Injury Journal finds that roughly 72 percent of traumatic brain injury-related emergency room visits in kids.

Are tied to common activities and consumer products, like floors, chairs and bicycles.

About 29 percent of activities that contribute to non-fatal brain trauma involve recreational activities.

With football, basketball and soccer all in the top ten.

Injuries tied to these activities are most common in those ages 5 to 19 but brain trauma isn’t just linked to athletic gear and activities.

Infants and toddlers are most at risk for head injuries tied to furniture and fixtures.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.