(8/28/19) Austrian researchers followed 60 healthy people who either ate as much as they wanted, or fasted for 36 hours before eating what they wanted for 12 hours.

Those who fasted consumed 35-percent fewer calories when they did eat and lost nearly eight pounds.

But the scientists say more research is needed and are not recommending as general nutritional practice.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.