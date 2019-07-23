STUDY: A plant-based diet may help reduce your risk for type-2 diabetes

(7/23/19) Chowing down on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes and nuts could help lower your risk of type-2 diabetes.

That’s the latest from a study published in an internal medicine journal on Monday.

Experts say on average, you’re 23 percent less likely to get diabetes if you eat a healthy plant-based diet.

Cutting back on sugar-sweetened beverages and refined carbs cuts your risk by another 30 percent.

They key here isn’t just eating plant-based, it’s eating healthy foods that are plant-based.

Otherwise, experts say your risk of diabetes actually goes up, especially if you don’t exercise much.

