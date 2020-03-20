Resident from another parish dies of COVID-19 in Ouachita Parish

OUACHITA PARISH, La. – Shane Smiley gives an update regarding local COVID-19 information.

In the video attached, he confirms a death regarding a patient who tested positive for Coronavirus from another parish.

Shane Smiley wants to inform the public about safety precautions and cleanliness for the weeks going forward as we battle the on-going spread of COVID-19.

Smiley says he will continue to provide more information as it becomes available and will continue to work with other local officials to combat the growing pandemic.

