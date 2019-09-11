Recall: Five reported illness in connection to recalled yellowfin tuna steaks

U.S. Food & Drug (Press Release) — (9/11/19) On September 6, 2019, Alfa International Seafood, Inc. of Medley, FL, voluntarily initiated a recall of refrigerated, wild-caught yellowfin tuna loins because of potentially elevated levels of histamine.

The tuna loins were sold at Baker’s, Dillon’s, Gerbes, JayC Food, Kroger and Payless stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

The tuna loins were labeled as either Yellowfin Tuna Steaks or Seasoned Yellowfin Tuna Steaks and were sold from either the service counter or tray-packed in a display case. The tuna loins were sold from August 20, 2019, through September 7, 2019, and had sell-by dates between August 29, 2019, and September 14, 2019.

There have been five reported illnesses by consumers. While the company feels these were isolated incidents, it has initiated this voluntary recall to take every precautionary measure when it comes to customers’ health and safety.