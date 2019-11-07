Open Enrollment Season Arrives

(NBC News) – (11/7/19) Open enrollment season has arrived, and that means whether you get health insurance through your employer, Medicare, Medicaid or a private plan, it’s time to decide what, if anything, you want to change for next year.

For those buying individual policies on state exchanges, the news is good.

“Premiums are lower and we have new quality ratings for the plans and we have more choices of plans,” says Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Administrator Seema Verma.

The majority of Americans don’t buy their own health insurance. Most get it through an employer, and most policies have stabilized in price.

Pay particular attention to deductibles and co-pays, and if shopping for a medicare supplemental plan, ask other recipients for help.

“Buy a plan according to your doctor takes it, the prices, the network, make sure you analyze, don’t just assume,” says financial adviser John Hill.

